In 2026 Honda Dio or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Dio vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Espa li
|Brand
|Honda
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-