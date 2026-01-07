In 2026 Honda Dio or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Dio vs Victor Comparison