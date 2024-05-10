HT Auto
Honda Dio vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Honda Dio or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Dio vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Sport
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 70,211₹ 59,431
Mileage55 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc109.7 cc
Power7.85 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.7 cc
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeWet-Multi Plate Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Length
1808 mm1950 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg112 kg
Height
1150 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
723 mm705 mm
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length - (650 mm), Front Pocket, Multifunction Switch, Stylish Muffler Protector, Split Grabrail, Retractable Pillion Foot Step, eSP Technology, Silent Start Wth ACG, Side Stand Engine CutoffETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 3.0 Ah4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,82868,806
Ex-Showroom Price
70,21159,431
RTO
5,6163,565
Insurance
2,0015,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6721,478
Expert Rating
-

