In 2024 Honda Dio or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Dio vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Sport Brand Honda TVS Price ₹ 70,211 ₹ 59,431 Mileage 55 kmpl 70.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 109.51 cc 109.7 cc Power 7.85 PS PS 8.19 PS PS