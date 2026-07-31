In 2026 Honda Dio or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Dio vs Raider Comparison