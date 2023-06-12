Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.121 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|110 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
|-
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI Engine
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Bore
|47 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹77,828
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹70,211
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹5,616
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹2,001
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,672
|₹2,166