In 2026 Honda Dio or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Dio vs Storm ZX Comparison