Honda Dio vs Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V

In 2023 Honda Dio or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Sports 63 Alpha 48V STD
₹54,943*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,82863,459
Ex-Showroom Price
70,21154,943
RTO
5,6163,846
Insurance
2,0014,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6721,363

