In 2026 Honda Dio or Tunwal Sport 63 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Dio vs Sport 63 Comparison