In 2026 Honda Dio or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Dio vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|-
|100-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)