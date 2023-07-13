HT Auto

Honda Dio vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Honda Dio or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Dio vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Friend
BrandHondaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 70,211₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1808 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
103 kg-
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
723 mm-
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - (650 mm), Front Pocket, Multifunction Switch, Stylish Muffler Protector, Split Grabrail, Retractable Pillion Foot Step, eSP Technology, Silent Start Wth ACG, Side Stand Engine Cutoff-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 3.0 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,8281,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
70,2111,03,999
RTO
5,6160
Insurance
2,0014,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6722,328
Expert Rating
-

Dio Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 125

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
    Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
    13 Jul 2023
    Honda is offering Dio in seven colour options.
    2023 Honda Dio H-Smart launched: 5 things you should know
    13 Jun 2023
    2023 Honda Dio scooter
    2023 Honda Dio scooter, now OBD2 compliant, launched at 70,211
    12 Jun 2023
    The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
    2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
    21 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    View all
     