In 2024 Honda Dio or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Dio vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Dost
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 70,211
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.