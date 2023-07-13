Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Honda Dio vs Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200

In 2023 Honda Dio or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Toutche Heileo M200
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200
Heileo M200 STD
₹57,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,82857,900
Ex-Showroom Price
70,21157,900
RTO
5,6160
Insurance
2,0010
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6721,244

