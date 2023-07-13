In 2023 Honda Dio or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Dio or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at 53,900 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. Toutche Heileo H200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less