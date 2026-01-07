In 2026 Honda Dio or Toutche Electric Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Dio vs Heileo H200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Heileo h200
|Brand
|Honda
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 50 Minutes