In 2026 Honda Dio or SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 82,250 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. SVITCH offers the XE in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. XE has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
Dio vs XE Comparison