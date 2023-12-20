In 2023 Honda Dio or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Dio or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less