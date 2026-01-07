hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDio vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Honda Dio vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Honda Dio or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Dio vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 68,846₹ 88,376
Mileage50 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124 cc
Power7.95 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.5 L
Length
1808 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg110 kg
Height
1150 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Width
723 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km-
Max Speed
83 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.5 L
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,5441,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84688,376
RTO
6,00810,485
Insurance
6,6906,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7522,264

Dio Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
The Burgman Street has some serious road presence because of its design.
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Review: The maxi-scooter formula still works
21 Jun 2026
2025 Honda Dio gets new graphics in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features
16 Apr 2025
The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026
New-gen Suzuki Burgman Street launched with upgrades, prices start at 1.01 lakh
2 Apr 2026
The 2025 Honda Dio 110 is now OBD-2B complaint and gets a new digital console as well
2025 Honda Dio 110 launched with OBD-2B compliance, prices start at 74,930
14 Jan 2025
If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street or already own one, here are the genuine accessories for the scooter you can explore.
Planning to buy genuine accessories for Suzuki Burgman Street? Complete buyer guide
7 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers