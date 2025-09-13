In 2026 Honda Dio or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Dio vs Avenis Comparison