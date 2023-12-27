In 2023 Honda Dio or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Honda Dio or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at 62,652 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less