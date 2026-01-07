In 2026 Honda Dio or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Dio vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Honda
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-