In 2026 Honda Dio or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
Dio vs S 2 Comparison