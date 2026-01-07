In 2026 Honda Dio or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Dio vs ETrance Comparison