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Honda Dio vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Honda Dio or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Dio vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio S1
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 68,846₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1808 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
254.4 km
Max Speed
83 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Under BoneTubular
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicSingle Fork
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingMono Shock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFT7 Inch touch screen
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah3.97 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,5441,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
68,8461,10,149
RTO
6,0088,811
Insurance
6,6903,139
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7522,624

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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