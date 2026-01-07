In 2026 Honda Dio or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Freedum has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Dio vs Freedum Comparison