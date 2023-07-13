In 2023 Honda Dio or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price).
Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm.
Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours.
Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour.
The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
