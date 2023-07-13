In 2023 Honda Dio or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Honda Dio or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less