In 2026 Honda Dio or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Dio vs Merico Speedstar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Merico speedstar
|Brand
|Honda
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 53,692
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-