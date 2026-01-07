In 2026 Honda Dio or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Eagle-100(6.0) has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
Dio vs Eagle-100(6.0) Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Eagle-100(6.0)
|Brand
|Honda
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 49,781
|Range
|-
|65 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours