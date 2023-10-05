In 2023 Honda Dio or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda Dio or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less