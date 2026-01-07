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Honda Dio vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2026 Honda Dio or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Dio vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio S1
BrandHondaiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 68,846₹ 54,999
Range-75-180 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl110 kmpl
Battery Capacity-2.1 kWh
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1808 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
103 kg101 kg
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
723 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km75 km
Max Speed
83 kmph42 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic 75 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingAdjustable Spring Loaded Telescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidRated Power - 1.2 kW
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
.2 Inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah2.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54458,446
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84654,999
RTO
6,0080
Insurance
6,6903,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,256

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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