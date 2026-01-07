In 2026 Honda Dio or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Dio vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Lyf
|Brand
|Honda
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes