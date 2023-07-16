In 2023 Honda Dio or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Dio or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less