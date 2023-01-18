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Honda Dio vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2026 Honda Dio or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Dio vs LEO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Leo
BrandHondaHop Electric
Price₹ 68,846₹ 84,360
Range-95-120 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.44 kWh
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1808 mm1940 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
103 kg77 kg
Height
1150 mm1180 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Width
723 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
254.4 km95 km
Max Speed
83 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpright Telescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingShock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidRiding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board charger
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFTLCD Display with IP65 Rating
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah1.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54488,194
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84684,360
RTO
6,0080
Insurance
6,6903,834
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,895

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Hop Leo high-speed variant promises a range of 120 km on a single charge
Hop Leo electric scooter gets a new high-speed variant, priced at 97,000
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Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
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2025 Honda Dio gets new graphics in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features
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