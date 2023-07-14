In 2023 Honda Dio or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Honda Dio or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price).
Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm.
On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours.
Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less