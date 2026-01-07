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Honda Dio vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dio vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Xblade
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 68,846₹ 78,803
Mileage50 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc162 cc
Power7.95 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Starter Button
Headlight
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L12 L
Length
1808 mm2013 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg143 kg
Height
1150 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Width
723 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km-
Max Speed
83 kmph-
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm57.300 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Under BoneDiamond
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingHydraulic, Monoshock
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,5441,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
68,8461,09,264
RTO
6,0088,741
Insurance
6,6908,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7522,727

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