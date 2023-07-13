In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less