In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price).
Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm.
On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours.
Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours.
The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
