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Honda Dio vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Dio vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Shine 100
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 68,846₹ 63,191
Mileage50 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc98.98 cc
Power7.95 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Seat
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L9 L
Length
1808 mm1995 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg99 kg
Height
1150 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm786 mm
Width
723 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km-
Max Speed
83 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingTwin
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidSeat Length - 677
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54475,330
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84663,191
RTO
6,0085,555
Insurance
6,6906,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,619
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
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24 Jul 2025
2025 Honda Dio gets new graphics in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features
16 Apr 2025
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Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
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