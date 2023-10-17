Saved Articles

Honda Dio vs Honda Shine 100

In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir-Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,82877,436
Ex-Showroom Price
70,21164,900
RTO
5,6166,692
Insurance
2,0015,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6721,664

    Latest News

    The Honda Shine 125 is the brand's best-selling 125 cc offering with over 30 lakh units sold in western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa
    Honda Shine 125 sales cross over 30 lakh units in Western India
    17 Oct 2023
    The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country
    2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know
    20 Oct 2023
    The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
    Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
    14 Nov 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
