Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDio vs Shine

Honda Dio vs Honda Shine

In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc123.94
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,82891,201
Ex-Showroom Price
70,21178,687
RTO
5,6166,294
Insurance
2,0016,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6721,960

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Honda Shine 125 is the brand's best-selling 125 cc offering with over 30 lakh units sold in western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa
    Honda Shine 125 sales cross over 30 lakh units in Western India
    17 Oct 2023
    The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country
    2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know
    20 Oct 2023
    The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
    2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
    21 Sept 2023
    The Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback gets a new Shine variant in Indonesia with more features over and above the Feel variant with the Vibe pack
    Citroen E-C3 gets upgraded Shine trim in Indonesia, India launch likely this year
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     