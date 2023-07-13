In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price).
Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm.
On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours.
Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours.
The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less