In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less