Honda Dio vs Honda Livo

Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.51 cc
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,82890,996
Ex-Showroom Price
70,21178,500
RTO
5,6166,280
Insurance
2,0016,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6721,955

