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Honda Dio vs Honda Dio 125

In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Dio vs Dio 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Dio 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 68,846₹ 86,733
Mileage50 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc123.92 cc
Power7.95 PS PS8.28 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1808 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg104 kg
Height
1150 mm1172 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm708 mm
Width
723 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km-
Max Speed
83 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm63.113 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidSmart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
.2 Inch TFT4.2 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,5441,00,062
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84686,733
RTO
6,0086,938
Insurance
6,6906,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7522,150

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Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

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