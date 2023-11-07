In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less