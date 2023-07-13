In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Dio vs Dio 125 Comparison