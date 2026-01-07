In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Dio vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.95 PS PS
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS