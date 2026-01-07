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Honda Dio vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Dio vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Activa 6g
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 68,846₹ 74,369
Mileage50 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc109.51 cc
Power7.95 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1808 mm1833 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg106 kg
Height
1150 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm764 mm
Width
723 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km-
Max Speed
83 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidAir Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFT4.2 inch TFT display
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54486,446
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84674,369
RTO
6,0085,949
Insurance
6,6906,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Dio Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 125

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
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Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
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2025 Honda Dio gets new graphics in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features
16 Apr 2025
Honda's sales increased by 14.51% in FY2023, although volumes declined by 31.53% in March
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