In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Dio vs Activa 6G Comparison