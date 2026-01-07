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Honda Dio vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Dio vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Activa 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 68,846₹ 88,339
Mileage50 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc123.92 cc
Power7.95 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1808 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg109 kg
Height
1150 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm712 mm
Width
723 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km249.1 km
Max Speed
83 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm8.42 PS
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under BoneUnder Bone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidHonda RoadSync
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
.2 Inch TFT4.2 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah12V 5Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,5441,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84688,339
RTO
6,0087,067
Insurance
6,6906,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7522,188

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Activa 6G
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Pleasure Plus
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

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