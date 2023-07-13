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Honda Dio 125 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Fzs-fi v3
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 86,733₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage48 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc149 cc
Power8.28 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L13 L
Length
1830 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg135 kg
Height
1172 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
708 mm790 mm
Width
707 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync AppMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0621,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
86,7331,12,693
RTO
6,9389,015
Insurance
6,3916,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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