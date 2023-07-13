Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet, multi-disc
|Cooling System
|Fan Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Torque
|9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Displacement
|125 cc
|149 cc
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|BS-6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹97,770
|₹1,21,901
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹83,400
|₹1,04,700
|RTO
|₹8,172
|₹8,909
|Insurance
|₹6,198
|₹6,617
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,675
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,101
|₹2,620