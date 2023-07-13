In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio 125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 86,733
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.28 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS