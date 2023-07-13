In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs LX 125 Comparison