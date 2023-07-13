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Honda Dio 125 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Lx 125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 86,733₹ 93,470
Mileage48 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc124 cc
Power8.28 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L7.4 L
Length
1830 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg115 kg
Height
1172 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
708 mm770 mm
Width
707 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
95 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync AppAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0621,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
86,73396,615
RTO
6,9387,729
Insurance
6,3916,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,382

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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