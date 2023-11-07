In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price).
Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm.
On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
