In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.