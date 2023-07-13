HT Auto
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Clutch
AutomaticWet, Multiple - Disc
Cooling System
Fan CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
125 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS-6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,77078,107
Ex-Showroom Price
83,40066,895
RTO
8,1725,351
Insurance
6,1985,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1011,678
