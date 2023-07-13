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Honda Dio 125 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Star city plus
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 86,733₹ 72,200
Mileage48 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc109 cc
Power8.28 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Length
1830 mm1984 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg115 kg
Height
1172 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
708 mm785 mm
Width
707 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeWet, Multiple - Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync AppEconometer
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,06284,434
Ex-Showroom Price
86,73372,200
RTO
6,9385,776
Insurance
6,3916,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1501,814

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus vs Sport

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