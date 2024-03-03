In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp PS & 9-10.9 Nm . On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Dio 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Scooty pep plus Brand Honda TVS Price ₹ 83,400 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 48 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 123.92 cc 87.8 cc Power 7.65 bhp PS 5.4 PS PS