Honda Dio 125 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Dio 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Scooty pep plus
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 83,400₹ 65,514
Mileage48 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc87.8 cc
Power7.65 bhp PS5.4 PS PS
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Clutch
AutomaticCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Fan CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
123.92 cc87.8 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS-6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,77076,694
Ex-Showroom Price
83,40065,514
RTO
8,1725,241
Insurance
6,1985,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1011,648

