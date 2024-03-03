In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp PS & 9-10.9 Nm .
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio 125
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 83,400
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|7.65 bhp PS
|5.4 PS PS