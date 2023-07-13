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Honda Dio 125 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Raider
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 86,733₹ 82,860
Mileage48 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc124.8 cc
Power8.28 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Length
1830 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg123 kg
Height
1172 mm1028 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
708 mm780 mm
Width
707 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync AppintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,06295,526
Ex-Showroom Price
86,73382,860
RTO
6,9386,560
Insurance
6,3916,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
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The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
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Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
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