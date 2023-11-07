In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs 59,942 (ex-showroom price).
Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm.
On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
