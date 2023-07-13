Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Fan Cooled
|-
|Max Torque
|9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
|140 Nm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start
|Push Button Start
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Displacement
|125 cc
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|BS-6-2.0
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹97,770
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹83,400
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹8,172
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹6,198
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,101
|₹2,166