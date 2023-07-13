In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Dio 125 vs iQube Comparison