Honda Dio 125 vs TVS iQube Electric

Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Fan Cooled-
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm140 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS-6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,7701,00,777
Ex-Showroom Price
83,4001,00,777
RTO
8,1720
Insurance
6,1980
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1012,166
Expert Reviews
Verdict

