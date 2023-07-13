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Honda Dio 125 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Dio 125 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Iqube
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 86,733₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage48 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity123.92 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1830 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg115 kg
Height
1172 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes30 L
Saddle Height
708 mm-
Width
707 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm-
Stroke
63.113 mm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Remote Start-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes30 L
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0621,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
86,7331,11,422
RTO
6,9380
Insurance
6,3915,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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