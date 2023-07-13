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Honda Dio 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Apache rtr 160
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 86,733₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage48 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc159.7 cc
Power8.28 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L12 L
Length
1830 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg137 kg
Height
1172 mm1105 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
708 mm790 mm
Width
707 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
63.113 mm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeSlipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0621,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
86,7331,12,190
RTO
6,9388,975
Insurance
6,39111,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,850

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
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