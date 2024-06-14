In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp PS & 9-10.9 Nm . The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Dio 125 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison