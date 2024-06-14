HT Auto
Honda Dio 125 vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Honda Dio 125 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 7.65 bhp PS & 9-10.9 Nm . The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Dio 125 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio 125 Tz 3.3
BrandHondaTunwal
Price₹ 83,400₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage48 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity123.92 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Fan Cooled-
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS-6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
171 mm-
Rear Suspension
3-step adjustable-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
No-
Tachometer
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Smart Power (eSP), Unique Honda ACG Starter, Engine oil temperature sensor, Engine Speed sensor, Oxygen sensor, Air pressure sensor, Air temperature sensor, Throttle Position Sensor, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
YesLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,7701,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
83,4001,15,000
RTO
8,1720
Insurance
6,1980
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1012,471

