Honda Dio 125 vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2023 Honda Dio 125 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Fan Cooled-
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS-6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,7701,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
83,40090,000
RTO
8,1726,300
Insurance
6,1986,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1012,209

